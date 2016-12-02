Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aircastle Limited (AYR) ?

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Hedge fund interest in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare AYR to other stocks including ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) to get a better sense of its popularity.



What have hedge funds been doing with Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AYR over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Diamond Hill Capital was the largest shareholder of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR), with a stake worth $44.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Goodnow Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $21 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has faced declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there were a few money managers that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management sold off the biggest stake of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $0.3 million in stock, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) but similarly valued. These stocks are ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), and Visteon Corp (NASDAQ:VC). This group of stocks’ market values resemble AYR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position FSCT 18 191567 -5 RWT 13 97744 -2 IAG 15 150001 2 VC 17 281647 -4 Average 15.75 180240 -2.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $180 million. That figure was $78 million in AYR’s case. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) is even less popular than RWT. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on AYR as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on AYR as the stock returned 7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.