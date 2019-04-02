Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 4:16 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. Our calculations also showed that AYR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are several formulas stock market investors use to grade stocks. Two of the most under-the-radar formulas are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outperform the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

How have hedgies been trading Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AYR a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

AYR_june2019

More specifically, Diamond Hill Capital was the largest shareholder of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR), with a stake worth $49.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Goodnow Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $18.4 million. Millennium Management, Two Sigma Advisors, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there were a few funds that elected to cut their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors dumped the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $0.7 million in stock, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). These stocks are Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR), trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB), and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to AYR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VGR 22 171934 2
TRVG 11 120462 -2
RUSHB 3 37215 0
BPMP 6 45284 3
Average 10.5 93724 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $94 million. That figure was $82 million in AYR’s case. Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AYR, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.5% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) 10 Best Small Cap Dividend Stocks With Safe Payouts Is Aircastle Limited (AYR) A Good Stock To Buy? Was Goodnow Investment Group Right to Invest in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL), Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) & Two Other Stocks? Aircastle Ltd (AYR): Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Now Owns 10% 13D Filing: Marubeni Corp’s Stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) Flies to 27.50% Opko Health Inc. (OPK) and Aircastle Limited (AYR) Among 5 Stocks with One Insider Making Repeated Purchases 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.