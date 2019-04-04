Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on October 28, 2019 at 9:02 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the nearly unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Hedge fund interest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare PLAY to other stocks including Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR), and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to get a better sense of its popularity.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are several indicators stock traders use to evaluate their stock investments. A couple of the most useful indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can beat the market by a solid amount (see the details here).

PLAY_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

What have hedge funds been doing with Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PLAY a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Curtis Schenker

The largest stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) was held by HG Vora Capital Management, which reported holding $80.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Hill Path Capital with a $73.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Blue Harbour Group, and Indaba Capital Management.

Seeing as Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has experienced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedgies who were dropping their positions entirely heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP sold off the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $13.8 million in stock. Renaissance Technologies, also said goodbye to its stock, about $7.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). These stocks are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR), G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), and Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR). This group of stocks’ market values resemble PLAY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CPE 12 166161 -11
BCOR 16 127514 4
GIII 13 74478 -5
CLDR 25 129316 -7
Average 16.5 124367 -4.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $124 million. That figure was $332 million in PLAY’s case. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately PLAY wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PLAY were disappointed as the stock returned -3.8% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyBottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishDo Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Hedge Funds Are Buying Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Massive Cluster of Insider Selling at Top-Performing Chip-Gear Maker, Plus Other Noteworthy Insider Trading Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Are Hedge Funds Right To Love This Stock? This Buy/Write Could Be Your Next PLAY | Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Why Chipotle (CMG), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and 3 Other Stocks Are Trending Why Apple, Southwest Airlines, Polycom, And More Are Making Headlines Today 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.