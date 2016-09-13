Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Published on October 30, 2019 at 5:23 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 24.4% compared to 20.4%, despite there being a few duds in there like Berkshire Hathaway (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. CTMX investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with CTMX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CTMX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Izzy Englander of MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

What have hedge funds been doing with CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CTMX over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CTMX Positions

The largest stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was held by Perceptive Advisors, which reported holding $35.4 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc with a $21 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and D E Shaw.

Due to the fact that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has experienced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of fund managers who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Jeffrey Jay and David Kroin’s Great Point Partners dropped the largest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $10.3 million in stock. Marc Schneidman’s fund, Aquilo Capital Management, also dumped its stock, about $1.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) but similarly valued. These stocks are Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO), Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS), Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU), and Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to CTMX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TOO 6 2852 -2
ACLS 14 60419 -2
SGU 8 97903 0
PRTH 2 5077 0
Average 7.5 41563 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $42 million. That figure was $93 million in CTMX’s case. Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CTMX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CTMX were disappointed as the stock returned -34.2% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Seaboard Corporation (SEB)Hedge Funds Are Selling Systemax Inc. (SYX)Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)?Is MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)This Hedge Fund Can Still Deliver Double Digit Returns: Here Are Its Top Picks...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)? Is CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, York Capital Management, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX), Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR), and More 13G Filing: Perceptive Advisors and CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) 13G Filing: Biotechnology Value Fund LP and CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Here’s Why Wells Fargo, eBay, CytomX Therapeutics, Dominion Diamond, and More Are Trending 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.