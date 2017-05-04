Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Brenham Capital Management and Brenner West Capital Partners Are Closing; Will These Stocks Drop?

Published on December 10, 2018 at 3:47 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing is much like gambling, and it seems that the fortune can’t stay with the same person for too long. Well, some ups and downs are expected and logical, but what happens when there are no more ups? This seems to be the recent story for many hedge funds who have been primarily investing in the energy sector including Brenham Capital Management and value investor Brenner West Capital Partners. With the Russell 2000 Energy Index losing 17% last year and 20% this year and the global benchmark Brent entering a bear market recently, what chance did these hedge funds have?

Starting with Brenham Capital Management, a Dallas-based hedge fund that mainly invests in small- and mid-cap companies from the energy sectors, which has been facing a tough few years. Last year through October, the fund lost 10.5% and in the same period this year, it was down 14.6%. To make things even worse, the trend continued and in October the fund lost 8.5%. The fund’s performance wasn’t always disappointing, since its inception (in 2012) until two years ago it was delivering some pretty amazing returns. Now, the fund is closing, and its manager and founder, John Labanowski, said following: “I continue to witness some truly bizarre stock action in the energy sector that is hard to for me to make sense of and I’m not sure the situation will improve. Arriving at this decision was gut-wrenching, but I believe it is the right thing to do. Brenham’s investment strategy isn’t working in this environment and I’m no longer willing to risk investor capital in such a setting.”

oil-106913_960_720

Another thing that bothered John Labanowski was unpredictable OPEC (The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) behavior, and their “make it as you go policy” – referring to often and sudden changes in cutting and adding supply. For example, OPEC determined to cut production two years ago, but Saudi Arabia dictated a change this year, and production was unusually high. Paring this uncertain OPEC management with oil-market cycles who have become “shorter and more violent”, Brenham Capital Management’s investment strategy was just not up to the challenge.

Brenner West Capital Partners shared Brenham’s faith as it also sees no other way out, except shutting down. This is a New York-based hedge fund, launched in 2005, which had a strong return of 24% last year. It counted billionaire Bill Ackman among its investors. Considering last year’s gain, this year must have hit the fund hard, but unfortunately we weren’t able to obtain precise information about its current performance. Brenham’s and Brenner’s closures just followed the trend of many hedge funds in the past few months.

Since the funds are now selling all of their positions in order to return the money to its investors, we think it would be a good idea to take a look at their largest positions in the third quarter, as the prices of those stocks may decline because of the selling pressure.

Let’s take a look at the top five stocks in Brenham Capital Management’s equity portfolio in the third quarter.

The fund held the most valuable position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX), counting 4.99 million shares worth around $100.4 million. Investors from Insider Monkey’s database have been bullish on this stock with the number of long investors climbing to 53 in the third quarter, from 40 in the previous quarter. The stock currently trades at $13.95. The second largest stake worth  $94.86 million on account of 6.69 million shares, the fund held in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). This company has also seen an increase in enthusiasm from investors in our table, with the number of those long the stock being 33 on September 30, up by six from the previous quarter.

The rest of the top five Brenham’s third quarter stock include SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM), which trades at $18.78, Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), with the stock price currently at $6.38, and Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE), which trades at the moment of writing at $18.62. In Sm Energy Co, the fund reported holding, at the end of the third quarter, 2.79 million shares valued $87.97 million, in Encana Corp it had 6.37 million shares valued $83.58 million, whereas its fifth largest position (Parsley Energy) counted 2.6 million shares, worth $76.05 million.

It is time to reveal Brenner West Capital Partners’ top holdings in the third quarter.

Brenner West Capital Partners’ largest stake was in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO), and it counted 669,119 shares, worth $76.39 million on September 30, occupying 9.49% of its equity portfolio. The number of smart money investors long XPO Logistics Inc dropped to 44 in the third quarter, from 47 in the second quarter of 2018. At the moment of writing, the stock trades at $69. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was Brenner West Capital Partners’ second biggest position in the third quarter, and it counted 315,533 shares, valued $68.38 million. The hedge fund sentiment towards this stock remained the same in the recent period, hence on October 30 there were 51 hedge funds from our database bullish on this stock. Currently, the stock price is $176.93.

Remaining three most valuable positions in Brenner West Capital Partners’ portfolio at the end of the third quarter were in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) that changes hands around $21.00, Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY), which currently trades at $24.43, and Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC), with a stock price at the moment of writing being $25.73. As for the fund’s positions in these stocks, the largest one was in Darling Ingredients Inc, as it counted 3.43 million shares with a value of $66.19, followed by Ally Financial Inc in which the fund held 2.49 million shares, worth $65.77 million, and Orion Engineered Carbons SA whose 1.68 million shares valued $54.22 million the fund held at the end of the third quarter.

The time will tell if these stocks will be significantly affected by Brenham’s and Brenner’s closures, either way, the one thing is certain – hedge funds in the energy and oil stocks are currently struggling. Closing off and re-strategizing seems like the best option right now.  Investors need to have an idea of the performance of certain markets before investing. Analysis sites such as https://www.asktraders.com/ will offer the insights needed.

Disclosure:None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreShould You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Mar Vista Hot On XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Despite Hedge Funds Shedding The Stock Should You Buy WPX Energy Inc (WPX)? IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Edward Lampert, Daniel Loeb, Brenham Capital, Walmart Inc (WMT), PureBase Corp (PUBC), Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY), and More IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Hedge Funds Think It’s A Perfect Match for Their Portfolios 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC): Why Maran Capital Finds It Attractive The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.