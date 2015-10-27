Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) Stock Has Growth Potential: Alluvial Capital

Published on June 17, 2018 at 11:49 am by M.Nadeem in News
Share Tweet Share Email

Alluvial Capital Management discussed BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) in its Q1 investor letter. The firm expects BlueLinx shares to rise “as market awareness grows and the company achieves its projected cost savings.” Let’s take a look at Alluvial Capital’s thoughts on BXC.

BlueLinx is a new, but relatively large holding for Alluvial Fund. BlueLinx is a building products distributor. The company supplies homebuilders, contractors, and dealers and retailers like Home Depot and 84 Lumber with all manner of materials, mainly for use in home exteriors. As a distributor, BlueLinx compensates for its structurally low margins by attempting to minimize its working capital investment and economizing wherever possible on delivery and service costs.

BlueLinx has just acquired a competitor, Cedar Creek. With the purchase, Bluelinx has nearly doubled in size and will enjoy greater purchasing power and a more efficient distribution network. The company believes the transaction will create at least $50 million in annual savings. The company took on debt to complete the acquisition of Cedar Creek but will pay down this debt rapidly by selling or performing sale-and-leasebacks on the company’s substantial real estate holdings. BlueLinx owns many of its distribution centers outright, and estimates these sites are worth $150-160 million. The company will not owe tax on the proceeds from the sale of these parcels due to accumulated net operating losses.

I believe BlueLinx is capable of earning at least $8 per share in 2019, and perhaps far more if housing starts rise to average historical levels. Even after the purchase of Cedar Creek, BlueLinx remains a small company with a low profile. Shares soared following the announcement of the Cedar Creek acquisition, but I expect them to rise further as market awareness grows and the company achieves its projected cost savings.

distributor-1981649_1920

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is a wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States. The company booked a loss of $13.4 million for the fiscal first quarter of fiscal 2018, versus net income of $0.6 million in the prior fiscal year same quarter. It generated net sales of $437.5 million for the quarter, up $8.9 million from the prior-year first quarter.

On the share market, BlueLinx has been performing well since February. Over the past three months, the stock gained 26.63%, while the share price jumped whopping 309.39% over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, BXC isn’t a very popular stock among hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey. As of the end of 2017, there were only nine funds in our database with positions in the company.

Related Insider Monkey Articles
Alluvial Capital Investor LetterMarket Movers Today: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Cogentix Medical Inc. (CGNT...13G Filing: Adage Capital Management and Bluelinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)Market Movers Today: Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI), BlueLinx Holdings...ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ): Alluvial Capital Sees Value in StockRetail Holdings NV (RHDGF): Alluvial Capital Bullish On Sewing Machines Maker...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.