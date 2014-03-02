Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Alluvial Capital Management Q1 Investor Letter

Published on June 17, 2018 at 6:35 am by M.Nadeem in News
Share Tweet Share Email
"I am pleased to say that even during the worst of the correction, Alluvial Fund’s holdings held up very well. At the lowest point, Alluvial Fund had declined roughly 2.5% from its year-end value, compared to nearly 10% for large cap and small cap indexes. This may not always be the case, but recently our focus on obscure and ignored securities and special situations has served us well," Dave Waters...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.