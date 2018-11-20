Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 21, 2018 at 12:31 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from industry insiders. They sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. BW has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with BW positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action regarding Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW).

How have hedgies been trading Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -22% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BW over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

BW_dec2018

Among these funds, Steel Partners held the most valuable stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW), which was worth $30.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $7.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Engaged Capital, Wynnefield Capital, and Royce & Associates were also bullish on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) has faced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers that elected to cut their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital dropped the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $1.3 million in stock. Jim Simons’s fund, Renaissance Technologies, also cut its stock, about $1.1 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW). We will take a look at Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD), Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC), and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to BW’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CLD 9 27236 -2
CNST 8 32391 8
GENC 4 23812 0
MFNC 4 13219 -1
Average 6.25 24165 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $24 million. That figure was $55 million in BW’s case. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)Strayer Education Inc (STRA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds...TechTarget Inc (TTGT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Steel Partners and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) 13D Filing: Steel Partners and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) 13D Filing: VIEX Capital Advisors and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) 13D Filing: Steel Partners and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) 13D Filing: Steel Partners and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Dan Loeb, Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW), Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Elliott Management, Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH), and More 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.