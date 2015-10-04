Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds

13D Filing: Steel Partners and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Published on March 5, 2018 at 2:01 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW): Warren Lichtenstein’s Steel Partners filed an amended 13D.

You can check out Steel Partners’ latest holdings and filings here.

Warren Lichtenstein
Steel Partners

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS 5,821,962 5,821,962 13.2%
SPH GROUP 5,821,962 5,821,962 13.2%
SPH GROUP HOLDINGS 5,821,962 5,821,962 13.2%
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS GP INC 5,821,962 5,821,962 13.2%
STEEL EXCEL INC 5,821,962 5,821,962 13.2%
STEEL PARTNERS LTD 75,000 75,000 LESS THAN 1%
WARREN G. LICHTENSTEIN 75,000 75,000 LESS THAN 1%
Steel Partners

Page 1 of 13 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

(Rule 13d-101)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED
IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT

TO § 240.13d-1(a)
AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO

§ 240.13d-2(a)

(Amendment No. 2)1

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

(Name
of Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $0.01

(Title of Class of Securities)

05614L 10 0

(CUSIP Number)

Warren G. Lichtenstein

Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

590 Madison Avenue, 32nd Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 520-2300

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person

Authorized to Receive Notices
and Communications)

March 2, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires
Filing of This Statement)

If
the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule
13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following
box ¨.

Note:  Schedules
filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits.  See
§ 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

1
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to
the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided
in a prior cover page.

The information required
on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject
to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
