Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Published on October 31, 2019 at 1:51 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 4 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Is Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that AVID isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). AVID was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with AVID positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Jeffrey Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

How are hedge funds trading Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in AVID a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with AVID Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Cove Street Capital, managed by Jeffrey Bronchick, holds the number one position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Cove Street Capital has a $26.2 million position in the stock, comprising 3.4% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Royce & Associates, led by Chuck Royce, holding a $13.9 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other peers with similar optimism comprise Joseph Samuels’s Islet Management, Renaissance Technologies and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Because Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that elected to cut their full holdings heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Jonathan Berger’s Birch Grove Capital said goodbye to the biggest position of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $15 million in stock. Gregg J. Powers’s fund, Private Capital Management, also dumped its stock, about $7.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). These stocks are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN), Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), and Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). All of these stocks’ market caps match AVID’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PHAS 8 58573 4
GDEN 11 79189 -1
ELOX 2 3954 2
VRA 16 54301 -2
Average 9.25 49004 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $49 million. That figure was $57 million in AVID’s case. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately AVID wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on AVID were disappointed as the stock returned -32.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Buying ArcBest Corp (ARCB)Should You Avoid Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden National Corporation (CAC...Do Hedge Funds Love Genesco Inc. (GCO)?Is PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Is Burning These Hedge FundsIs W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged 13D Filing: Cove Street Capital and Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) 13D Filing: Cove Street Capital and Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) 13G Filing: Cove Street Capital and Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Registers Eye-Catching Insider Buying, Massive Insider Sale at Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY), Plus Three Other Companies with Notable Insider Trading Activity 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.