Activist JANA Partners Makes An Easy 10% By Targeting Bloomin’ Brands Again

It’s been a while since we last heard from activist Jana Partners. Its 13F stock picks haven’t been impressive over the last 12 months. It ranked #617 (out of 648) in Insider Monkey’s latest hedge fund rankings. So, Barry Rosenstein must have felt the need to shake things up a bit. Why bother with a new idea when you can recycle an old idea and quickly score a 10% gain. So, Jana Partners filed a 13D on Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) and the stock responded with a nearly 8% jump.

Jana Partners started buying Bloomin’ Brands shares in early July when they were trading around $17.50. Overall, Jana Partners paid $127.7 million for 7.82 million BLMN shares (Jana’s average cost basis is $16.33). Twenty one months ago Jana pulled the same trick, spending $139.8 million on 7.98 million BLMN shares ( average cost of $17.52). After reaching a quick agreement with the company in February 2018, Jana sold its holdings at prices between $20 and $24 by the end of the second quarter of 2018. That means Jana Partners were happy that they made 25-30% from that trade in about 6 months.

This time around investors are less enthusiastic. Now that BLMN’s stock price is already 10% higher, Jana will probably start dumping its position as the stock price gets closer to $20.

When we look at the hedge fund interest in BLMN, we see that all top 5 hedge fund holders of the stock are quant hedge funds. Activist Barington had a tiny stake in the company at the end of June after trimming its position by 78%. Given that BLMN is a cyclical stock and the recession risk isn’t trivial, there are much better stocks to invest in. Actually, we just uncovered a large cap growth stock that is trading at less than 3 times its core earnings (see our latest idea) and we expect this stock to triple in value over the coming years.

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class JANA PARTNERS 7,819,899 0 7,819,899 0 7,819,899 (see Item 5) 9.0%

