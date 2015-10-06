8 Free Dating Websites In The U.S

Do we have any totally free dating websites left in the US? Finding love is one of the most important things in our mortal human lives, but if you are like many, the dating scene has not really yielded much, and so you are thinking of trying your luck on dating websites. However, as you may have found out, there are many websites out there, and most of them charge a regular subscription fee.

Online dating services market is projected to reach $9 billion in 5 years. The biggest and most successful dating sites are owned by Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH). Currently hedge fund sentiment towards MTCH is at its all time high (see the details here). We explained in great detail why hedge funds like this stock so much in this article. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) recently introduced a free dating service that doesn’t require a credit card to challenge Match.com and Tinder and steal away market share.

There is nothing wrong with subscription fees because dating websites provide a platform where people have a higher chance of finding love. Nevertheless, if you are a ‘glass half empty’ kind of person, then the idea of paying for something that is not a guarantee might not sit well with you. Worry not because there are some free dating websites in the U.S where you can try your luck. Here are is our list of free dating sites in USA:

Down

Down is one of the dating websites that have a unique approach to the market. It allows users to join through their Facebook accounts. Down checks for potential matches through your friends and friends of your friends. So in a way, it is an effective way to find dates through Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). And the good thing is that it facilitates that for free.