19 Controversial Debate Topics for High School

Finding some fascinating controversial debate topics for high school is important not only for getting good grades in classes, but also for developing critical thinking and engaging in talking and sharing of opinions. A good topic choice is half work done. Here, you will surely find some intriguing propositions.

Debates are usually lively talks in which people defend their attitudes by providing with valid arguments. In this matter, debates can often look like scholar competitions. Which topics for a debate competition in English would be the easiest for this kind of “competition”? The very issue of competition can be a good topic here. An example like “is competition necessary in regards to the learning process?” for example. But, however, let’s not focus on the competition now, but rather on some of the best debate topics from 2018.

To break the ice, we might start with funny debate topics, such as “Is water wet?”, or “Are traps gay?”. But in respect to our today’s topic, we need to take things to a more serious level. Some of the interesting controversial topics we will list today are surely more intriguing and they really engage critical thinking.

Similar to today’s matter, on the issue of the great debate topics from 2017, 17 Controversial Debate Topics for Teenagers might be interesting for you to go through. If, on the other hand, you would like to “cheat”, and ask which debate topics for college students with answers might be the easiest, there is an interesting guide for this question we found on My Homework Help.

In order to make a good list of controversial debate topics for high school, we tried to find out which current debate topics are the most provocative and popular. There were many interesting resources where we got insight into this issue. Some of them included Write a Writing, ThoughtCo, ProCon, Teens Love to Know, Udemy, and BrightHubEducation. They offered a great number of interesting topics for high school, and we picked those which were actually the most recommended as the most thought-provoking and problematic.

Now, let’s see which these controversial topics for high school are: