17 Most Unfriendly Countries in the World in 2019

Before you start planning vacations for his year, be aware of the most unfriendly countries in the world in 2019.

Surely, what friendly or unfriendly surroundings might be, depends on the personal, and subjective judgment on one hand. This all includes experiences in, say, restaurants, streets, general communication with local people, services, politeness of residents, etc. Concerning the last criterion, Canada, for example, would surely be among the top 10 most polite countries.

On the other hand, it is not all about the subjective individual feeling. Expected level of politeness, friendliness and hospitality indeed rely on subjectivity. And yes, these things are important when traveling abroad. However, there are some much more serious things that should be taken into account, such as, your life! Not so long ago, Danish and Norwegian girls in their mid-20s have visited Morocco, and, being too convinced in the friendliness of each part of the country, ended up dead. These are maybe extremes, but they surely exist; some of these incidents might be no more than an exception, but sometimes, unfortunately, that is not the case.

Going back to the other, brighter end of the spectrum, besides Canada, among the friendliest countries in the world in 2018 were countries such as Portugal, Mexico or Costa Rica, including also some of the friendliest countries in Asia, such as Taiwan and Cambodia.

We based our projected list of most unfriendly countries in the world in 2019, on the basis of the most unfriendly countries in 2018, since 2019 has just started. Our methodology in searching the unfriendliest countries in the world for this year included searching people’s opinions, such as expats, which we found on InterNations. The other kind of information we wanted to get was the level of risks of any kind that can be expected in countries throughout the world, which included political, security, medical and other risks that affect people. Such information was gained from Drum Cussac. And finally, we wanted to take a look at the unfriendliest countries for tourists, and sought for some of their experiences on Quora. It is important to note that we took safety as the number one priority.

So, looking from different perspectives – security, expat and tourist – let’s see how the list of the most unfriendly countries in 2019 looks like. And, you will see that the unfriendliness is measured, unfortunately, mostly by the extreme minorities, which seem to be the loudest (and the most dangerous ones).