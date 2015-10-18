15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018

Have you ever wondered who are the highest paid YouTubers of 2018? YouTube is definitely one of the most popular video sites on the Internet today, but among the thousands of video creators that this platform hosts just a few of them reach popularity and fame. Stay put; we will tell you who they are.

The influence of YouTube in today’s culture is undeniable – it is considered the second largest search engine after Google, which has become an essential tool for many cybernauts. More than 30 million daily users from all over the world access this platform in search of information, reviews, movie trailers, classes and anything else a person can imagine.

Becoming a YouTuber is relatively easy, you need to create your channel, choose the genre and content of your videos and start uploading them. Being a YouTuber or vlogger (video blogger) allows you to be creative while working from home. It’s a dream job for many people and for that reason was considered one of the 10 easiest ways to make money on the internet, but as simple as this sounds it requires organization and planning just like any business project. Keep in mind that the highest paid YouTubers didn’t become famous overnight. Achieving success on YouTube requires a great deal of commitment, hard work and the use of the right techniques.

How do YouTubers make money? The answer is advertising. It’s a fact that nowadays people don’t engage anymore with the traditional commercials. That’s why brands needed another way to reach out to their potential clients, and this is when social media celebrities emerged as the answer to tackle this problem. Once a channel has a great number of subscribers and views per video some tools can help increase its revenue. First, there is AdSense which allows the video creator to get revenue for every thousand ad impressions per video. Then there is brand advertising, in other words, the brand pays a vlogger for using their channel to make a video advertising its product. Another way that is often used is link-affiliation – when a YouTuber recommends their favorite product and provides a link for its purchase; in exchange, the brand pays them a percentage.

One of the most profitable strategies that is being widely used by most, if not by all highest earning YouTubers, is merchandise. We can find a variety of products affiliated with social media celebrities such as toys, clothing lines, home products, makeup and much more. Additionally, live tours and TV appearances are also good revenue streams for these influencers.

With all this being said we can conclude that the highest paid YouTubers are the ones who were able to turn their personal brands into million-dollar businesses. These people don’t limit themselves to the revenue generated by their videos, but they go beyond that.

To obtain the list of the 15 highest paid YouTubers of 2018, we consulted the list published by Forbes magazine and complemented it with the recent data from Social Blade, which provided us with the estimated monthly and yearly earnings. All these are estimated figures; the calculations are pretax, pre-commission and without including the managers’ salaries.

Just as an interesting fact we can tell you that most of the people mentioned on this list are under 30 years old. So let’s take a look at the 15 highest paid YouTubers of 2018. (Next to the name of each YouTuber/Channel, we’ll provide the earnings figures for 2018).