If you have decided to apply to dental school, but you are not so thrilled about the high demand and low acceptance rates take a look at the 15 dental schools with the highest acceptance rates in 2019.

With statistics showing that only 50% of applicants are admitted each year, it’s natural that the whole application process is a stressful one. But if you go through with a great determination and strong work ethic, the results will be gratifying. For extra motivation, keep in mind that a career in Dentistry opens up doors to an abundance of possibilities. It grants a wide range of clinical, research and academic opportunities that will allow you to grow both as a professional and as an individual. And to make it even more attractive, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts employment growth of 19% for dental professionals, by the year 2026, which is around 29,300 new dentist jobs.

Nevertheless, choosing to attend dental school implies a lot of compromises. Keep in mind that the academic load is very demanding and of high quality. You will spend four years in lectures, labs, and clinics. The latter is an essential part of high-quality dental education; all dental schools encourage early contact with patients. For this purpose, most dental schools operate a student dental clinic and let’s be honest student clinics are always more affordable than a dentist’s office. Among the best clinics from dental school are the ones from the University of Michigan and the Indiana University.

An ideal candidate for dental school should have organizational skills and discipline as the career itself demands continues studying in order to stay up to date with new inventions in the field. This is no different in the dental schools with the highest acceptance rates in 2019. Nowadays, it’s necessary to aim for an extraordinary education to be more competitive and well prepared to face an increasingly challenging labor market. Dental schools in the USA are among the top dental schools in the world. For instance, as per QS Top Universities ranking for 2018 the University of Michigan was ranked first among the best dental schools in the US 2018, and third in the world for the same year, followed by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The US dental schools rankings for 2018 considered among the top 5 dental schools in the US in 2018 dental schools from the University of Washington and the New York University, aside from the three schools mentioned above.

Out of 66 dental schools distributed in 35 states of the country, California is the state with the highest number of dental schools; it counts 6 of them. Among the best dental schools in California are the University of California, UCLA School of Dentistry and the University of California San Francisco, UCSF School of Dentistry. But if you were looking for the best dental schools in the world, then you might need to travel a little further. The University of Hong Kong is the one with the best dental school in the world, followed by King’s College London Dental Institute.

Since you are preparing to apply and enroll dental school, you must know that all admission processes follow a holistic approach, and many aspects are taken into consideration. Besides accomplishing great DAT and GPA scores, there other relevant facts to consider, starting with the general prerequisite courses. Before applying to dental school, you must have completed a year of chemistry, biology, physics, organic chemistry, each with laboratory work and English. Also, some schools require the applicant to have completed additional courses such as biochemistry, microbiology, and anatomy. Further aspects considered at the application process are volunteering, shadowing a professional, practical experience and participation in research.

The schools with the highest acceptance rates in 2019 are not also the easiest ones; keep in mind that all dental school programs will require the student to comply with the prerequisites and curricular demands. In a past article we have presented you 10 least competitive dental schools in America based on the average GPA and DAT required, but this time we have prepared the ranking of the 15 dental schools with the highest acceptance rates in 2019, based on the percentage of accepted students versus the number of applicants. Our data was taken from the American Dental Association, which provided charts for the average acceptances by dental schools in the years 2017 and 2018.

Without further ado, we present you 15 dental schools with the highest acceptance rates in 2019: