Every person in the world is seeking for some kind of education, and that’s the exact reason we prepared a list of 15 best educational documentaries on Netflix streaming in 2018.

Nowadays education is easily accessible almost everywhere in the world, but sometimes it could be quite difficult to obtain the knowledge we need. In developing countries, people don’t have access to basic education always. Luckily, today we are just a few clicks away from the past centuries, rarest animals on Earth, space exploration, etc. All that is possible because we can use technology as a learning tool. Therefore, filming of educational documentaries, as well as watching, can help us gain some new experiences and knowledge about the world we live in. Right now, Netflix is streaming a lot of good documentary series and movies. Speaking of good documentaries on Netflix we should mention that many of them are educational and that we chose only the best of them for our today’s list.

However, in case you were looking for some best conspiracy documentaries on Netflix, be sure to check out our article on the subject. The same goes for the best crime documentaries on Netflix. Since crime and conspiracy are always hot topics, we are sure that our selection will satisfy your interests. As for the film lovers we warmly recommend the list of 2017 Netflix documentary films. But, today we focused on educational documentaries only (as the title says), and one could notice that many of Netflix history documentaries are actually of educational type. So, we had to include on our list some of the best historical documentaries on Netflix as well. We are also proud because we had a privilege to mention some of the best documentaries of all time.

So, what is the best educational documentary streaming on Netflix right now? Before answering that question, let us briefly explain methodology we used for making the whole list of best educational documentaries on Netflix streaming in 2018. The first step was to check out the list of all documentaries on Netflix streaming right now. Then we filtered the list of documentary movies by selecting the documentaries genre as well as the TV shows list by choosing docu-series only. Then we singled out those educational ones. Those that can expand your mind and consciousness, as well as enhance your general knowledge. Finally, we picked out only documentaries streaming in 2018 and compiled a list of the top 15. The ranking system we devised for this list is similar to the one used in 11 Best Educational Documentaries on Netflix Streaming. We combined both Netflix and IMDb rankings to ensure the better overall score and ranked documentaries in that manner, with a very best on the top of the list.

So, let the countdown begin! 3, 2, 1… here we go, the best educational documentaries on Netflix streaming in 2018!