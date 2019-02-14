Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds

13D Filing: Sarissa Capital Management and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Published on February 25, 2019 at 11:16 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Sarissa Capital Management 516,100 5,280,000 516,100 5,280,000 5,796,100 5.73%
Alexander J. Denner, Ph.D 8 5,796,100 10 5,796,100 5,796,100 5.73%
Sarissa Capital Offshore Master Fund 3,680,000 9 3,680,000 11 3,680,000 3.64%
Sarissa Capital Catapult Fund 855,000 9 855,000 11 855,000 0.85%
Sarissa Capital Hawkeye Fund 745,000 9 745,000 11 745,000 0.74%
Alex Denner
Sarissa Capital Management

Page 1 of 11 – SEC Filing

 

 

UNITED STATES

 

 

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

 

 

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

 

 

 

SCHEDULE 13D

 

 

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No.     )*

 

Innoviva, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

 

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

(Title of Class of Securities)

 

45781M101

(CUSIP Number)

 

Mark DiPaolo

General Counsel

Sarissa Capital Management LP

660 Steamboat Road

Greenwich, CT 06830

203-302-2330

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

 

February 14, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), 13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box. o

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

 

Follow Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)
