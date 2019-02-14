13D Filing: Sarissa Capital Management and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Sarissa Capital Management
|516,100
|5,280,000
|516,100
|5,280,000
|5,796,100
|5.73%
|Alexander J. Denner, Ph.D
|8
|5,796,100
|10
|5,796,100
|5,796,100
|5.73%
|Sarissa Capital Offshore Master Fund
|3,680,000
|9
|3,680,000
|11
|3,680,000
|3.64%
|Sarissa Capital Catapult Fund
|855,000
|9
|855,000
|11
|855,000
|0.85%
|Sarissa Capital Hawkeye Fund
|745,000
|9
|745,000
|11
|745,000
|0.74%
|
|
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).