13D Filing: Perceptive Advisors Keeps Funding Vbi Vaccines Inc

Published on December 21, 2018 at 6:49 am
Page 1 of 7
“On December 13, 2018, the Fund purchased 14,285,714 shares of Common Stock at a price of $1.40 per share,” The details of the filing can be seen below:

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Perceptive Advisors 0 25,700,263 0 25,700,263 25,700,263 27.6%
Joseph Edelman 0 25,700,263 0 25,700,263 25,700,263 27.6%
Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund, Ltd 0 23,631,439 0 23,631,439 23,631,439 25.3%
Perceptive Credit Holdings 0 2,068,824 0 2,068,824 2,068,824 2.2%
Page 1 of 7 – SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

(Amendment No. 3)*

 

 

VBI Vaccines
Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Shares, no par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

91822J 10 3

(CUSIP
Number)

Alexander Rakitin

Perceptive Advisors LLC

51 Astor Place, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10003

(646)
205-5340

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and
Communications)

December 13, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

 

 

If the filing person has
previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13D-1(e),
240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ☐.

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall
include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting persons initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of
securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information
required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act
but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

 

