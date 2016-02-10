13D Filing: Perceptive Advisors Keeps Funding Vbi Vaccines Inc

“On December 13, 2018, the Fund purchased 14,285,714 shares of Common Stock at a price of $1.40 per share,” The details of the filing can be seen below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Perceptive Advisors
|0
|25,700,263
|0
|25,700,263
|25,700,263
|27.6%
|Joseph Edelman
|0
|25,700,263
|0
|25,700,263
|25,700,263
|27.6%
|Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund, Ltd
|0
|23,631,439
|0
|23,631,439
|23,631,439
|25.3%
|Perceptive Credit Holdings
|0
|2,068,824
|0
|2,068,824
|2,068,824
|2.2%
Page 1 of 7 – SEC Filing
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
(Amendment No. 3)*
VBI Vaccines
Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Shares, no par value per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
91822J 10 3
(CUSIP
Number)
Alexander Rakitin
Perceptive Advisors LLC
51 Astor Place, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10003
(646)
205-5340
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and
Communications)
December 13, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
