13D Filing: Tenzing Global Investors and Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Tenzing Global Management
|2,057,894
|2,057,894
|5.6%
|Tenzing Global Investors
|1,452,328
|1,452,328
|4.0%
|Tenzing Global Investors Fund I
|1,452,328
|1,452,328
|4.0%
|Chet Kapoor
|2,057,894
|2,057,894
|5.6%
