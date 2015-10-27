Companies 0 See All
13D Filing: Tenzing Global Investors and Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Published on February 8, 2019 at 9:30 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Tenzing Global Management 2,057,894 2,057,894 5.6%
Tenzing Global Investors 1,452,328 1,452,328 4.0%
Tenzing Global Investors Fund I 1,452,328 1,452,328 4.0%
Chet Kapoor 2,057,894 2,057,894 5.6%
Chet Kapoor
Chet Kapoor
Tenzing Global Investors

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT

TO RULE 13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO

RULE 13d-2(a)

BRIGHTCOVE INC.
(Name of
Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

10921T101
(CUSIP Number)

Tenzing Global Management LLC
90 New Montgomery, Suite 650
San Francisco, CA 94105
Telephone: (415)
645-2400
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to
Receive Notices and Communications)

January 23, 2019
(Date of Event Which
Requires Filing of This Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on
Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D,
and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), 13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g),
check the following box. [   ]

Note. Schedules filed in paper format shall include a
signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See
Rule 13d-7(b) for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

*

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for
a reporting persons initial filing on this form with respect to the
subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing
information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover
page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page
shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that
section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act
(however, see the Notes.)

