13D Filing: OrbiMed Advisors and Viewray Inc. (VRAY)

Viewray Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY): Samuel Isaly’s OrbiMed Advisors filed an amended 13D.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|OrbiMed Advisors
|0
|9,866,102
|0
|9,866,102
|9,866,102
|13.13%
|OrbiMed Capital GP III
|0
|9,773,034
|0
|9,773,034
|9,773,034
|13.01%
Page 1 of 10 – SEC Filing
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
VIEWRAY, INC.
COMMON STOCK
92672L107
OrbiMed Advisors LLC
OrbiMed Capital GP III LLC
601 Lexington Avenue, 54th Floor
New York, NY 10022
Telephone: (212) 739-6400
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
March 2, 2018