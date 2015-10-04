13D Filing: Silver Lake Partners and Tintri Inc (TNTR)

Tintri Inc (NASDAQ:TNTR): Jim Davidson, Dave Roux And Glenn Hutchins’ Silver Lake Partners filed an amended 13D.
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Silver Lake Kraftwerk Fund
|0
|5,245,658
|0
|5,245,658
|5,245,658
|16.7%
|Silver Lake Technology Investors Kraftwerk
|0
|162,792
|0
|162,792
|162,792
|0.5%
|Silver Lake Technology Associates Kraftwerk
|0
|5,408,450
|0
|5,408,450
|5,408,450
|17.3%
|SLTA Kraftwerk (GP)
|0
|5,408,450
|0
|5,408,450
|5,408,450
|17.3%
|Silver Lake Group
|0
|5,408,450
|0
|5,408,450
|5,408,450
|17.3%
Page 1 of 11 – SEC Filing
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 1)*
TINTRI, INC.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, $0.00005 par value per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
88770Q105
(CUSIP Number)
Karen M. King, Esq.
Silver Lake
2775 Sand
Hill Road, Suite 100
Menlo Park, CA 94025
(650) 233-8120
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
With copies to:
Daniel N. Webb, Esq.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
2475 Hanover Street
Palo
Alto, California 94304
(650) 251-5000
February 27, 2018
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)