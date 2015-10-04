Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds

13D Filing: Silver Lake Partners and Tintri Inc (TNTR)

Published on March 5, 2018 at 9:18 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Page 1 of 11
Next >>

Tintri Inc (NASDAQ:TNTR): Jim Davidson, Dave Roux And Glenn Hutchins’ Silver Lake Partners filed an amended 13D.

You can check out Silver Lake Partners’ latest holdings and filings here.

Jim Davidson, Dave Roux And Glenn Hutchins
Silver Lake Partners

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Silver Lake Kraftwerk Fund 0 5,245,658 0 5,245,658 5,245,658 16.7%
Silver Lake Technology Investors Kraftwerk 0 162,792 0 162,792 162,792 0.5%
Silver Lake Technology Associates Kraftwerk 0 5,408,450 0 5,408,450 5,408,450 17.3%
SLTA Kraftwerk (GP) 0 5,408,450 0 5,408,450 5,408,450 17.3%
Silver Lake Group 0 5,408,450 0 5,408,450 5,408,450 17.3%
Page 1 of 11 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 1)*

 

 

TINTRI, INC.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, $0.00005 par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

88770Q105

(CUSIP Number)

Karen M. King, Esq.

Silver Lake

2775 Sand
Hill Road, Suite 100

Menlo Park, CA 94025

(650) 233-8120

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

With copies to:

Daniel N. Webb, Esq.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

2475 Hanover Street

Palo
Alto, California 94304

(650) 251-5000

February 27, 2018

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

 

 

Page 1 of 11
Next >>
