13D Filing: Elliott Associates, L.p. and Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Paul Singer has been selling his CVLT holdings at around $68. You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Elliott Associates
|591,529
|0
|591,529
|0
|591,529
|1.3%
|Elliott International
|0
|1,256,419
|0
|1,256,419
|1,256,419
|2.7%
|Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc
|0
|1,256,419
|0
|1,256,419
|1,256,419
|2.7%
Page 1 of 9 – SEC Filing
|SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|Washington, D.C. 20549
|SCHEDULE 13D/A
|
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 3)
|
Commvault
|(Name of Issuer)
|
Common Stock,
|(Title of Class of Securities)
|
204166102
|(CUSIP Number)
|
Elliott Associates, L.P.
c/o Elliott Management Corporation
40 West 57th Street
New York, NY 10019
with a copy to:
Eleazer Klein, Esq.
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
919 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
(212) 756-2000
|(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
|Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
|
February
|(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule
13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), Rule
13d-1(f) or Rule 13d-1(g), check the following box. [ ]
(Page 1 of 9 Pages)
______________________________
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting
person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing
information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder
of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions
of the Act (however, see the Notes).