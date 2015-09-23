Companies 0 See All
13 Real Believable Excuses for Missing Work

Published on July 20, 2018 at 8:35 am by Sieni Kimalainen in Lists
Have you ever woke up on Monday morning thinking of some real believable excuses for missing work? If you did, and if you need some more good excuses to miss work in advance, or, on the other hand, excuses for missing work in the last minute, you’ve come to the right place.

To have a good excuse, you need to have a good backup. So, remember, if you are mentioning a specific person, remember what you said about him/her. If you had a house accident, don’t get surprised if you get asked did you get new rugs after that disastrous flood you had. You need to be a good liar. But anyway, those are usually innocent lies.

Real Believable Excuses for Missing Work

Masson/Shutterstock.com

Second most important thing is some kind of proof. Like, photo for example, if you are having an accident, or medical excuse note if you state to be sick. But, since these excuses would usually be emergencies, it’s up to your boss to believe them or not. Now, if you are in a hurry and in need of excuses to get out of work in the last minute, we also have some recommendations on 14 Good Excuses to Miss Work on Short Notice.

In order to see what real believable excuses for missing work sound like, we have tried to get some tested data. So, on BBC and Telegraph, for example, we could see some statistical and interesting researches on this matter. And of course, since there is a difference between good excuses to miss work for a day and some good excuses to miss work for a week we tried to include both. So we have checked for some suggestions on other places as well such as Quora, Workspirited, The Balance Careers and Bro Bible where we also got the insight in which are some bad excuses work missing work that you shouldn’t be trying out (if you do not want to risk losing job).

Now, you would surely want to see some reasons to call out of work besides being sick, but so far these have proven to work the best when in need for some real excuses for missing work. But, anyway, besides these (and yes, we have taken them into account as well), let’s see which other real believable excuses for missing work you can use next time when being lazy.

13. Out of town business

There are some occasions you really cannot miss. Like out of town wedding of a relative or a good friend. Although this would more likely go as an unpaid day off, you might try and just get the day off.

Real Believable Excuses for Missing Work

Joshua Rainey Photography/Shutterstock.com

