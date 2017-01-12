For those looking to pad their pockets with some extra cash, or businesses hoping to take their sales to the next level, take a look at this list of the 11 Best Products to Sell on Facebook in 2018.

Facebook and their CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be in the hot seat right now over privacy issues, but the major social media site is still thriving. Since the site’s founding in 2004, it has come a long way from just a site to allow you to connect with friends. It’s now a major source for news, advertising, and even a place to sell products by using their Marketplace. Postings on the Marketplace are free to users and a great way to get exposure to items that are otherwise lying around your house collecting dust. If you’re planning to get some spring cleaning done this month, using this Facebook feature is a great way to get set some cash aside for those summer vacations.

If you were thinking of selling on Facebook, what would you sell? The short answer we suggest for now is that f-commerce is best fit for the sale of products most likely to be bought on impulse (fun products that give immediate satisfaction and that have some typical value). But that’s only one half of the picture. The other is word-of-mouth. One of the key features of Facebook as a utility for connecting and sharing is that it facilitates word-of-mouth, consumer-to-consumer communication.

As of June 2017, more than 18 million items were posted to the Facebook Marketplace, so it’s important to know if your items will stand out among the crowd. To make the most money out of the Marketplace and to understand what sells best, you’ll need to know the trending products to sell 2018 as well as generally popular products to sell online. For a past list of what sold well on the social media site, check out this article on the 10 Best Selling Products on Facebook. However, today’s topic will focus on product trends in 2018 which are among the best products to sell online to make money, which are not always tangible items.

A fresh beginning launches new trends and tastes. What succeeded in the previous year can quickly be obsolete in the current year’s fashion. Before we prepared this article, we conducted some research on “how to site product trends in 2018″. We then applied the similar methodology to discover the 11 best products to trade on Facebook this year and other good products to sell from home. We have arranged these products from the “good” to the best products to sell on Facebook in 2018. Some of the major sources that helped us to come up with this particular hierarchy include Insights from Ecwid, Oberlo and a Google search.

To know which of your possessions have the potential to rake in some extra cash, or boost your business, take a look at our list of the best products to sell on Facebook in 2018.