Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Lists

10 Most Profitable Franchises In The World

Published on November 18, 2019 at 11:32 am by Neha Gupta in Lists
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 10
Next >>

Have you ever wondered which the most profitable’ franchises in the world are? Well, you need not worry as we have compiled a list of some of the biggest and most successful franchises worth investing in as an investor or entrepreneur. Investing in a successful and renowned franchise is a relatively sure way of running a successful business.

Our list of the most profitable franchises in the world is diverse, focusing on various industries. The size of the franchise is a significant consideration focusing on the number of locations opened under the parent company brand name. We also took into account the annual revenues generated by each franchise, as it is a true reflection of how big and successful the franchise is.

Insider Monkey follows corporate insiders and hedge funds to identify profitable investment ideas in advance. In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market.

We also compile lists like 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds and 5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019 to broaden our horizon and identify emerging trends in advance. Here is our list of the 10 most profitable franchises in the world.

 #10 Subway

Subway ranks 10th in our list of the ten most profitable franchises in the world, a list widely dominated by fast-food companies. The fast-food joint is best known as the world’s largest sandwich chain. As of the start of 2019, it was ranked as one of the fastest-growing franchise with a retail network of over 41,500 locations.

Subway has operations in over 100 countries, even though half of all its locations are in the U.S. It is ranked as the world’s largest single-brand restaurant chain. On average, a single Subway restaurant generates over $400,000 in revenues annually.

Subway

Page 1 of 10
Next >>

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, Fortress Investment...Hedge Funds Open Kimono: 5 Best Healthcare Stocks To Buy30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds: 2019 Q3 RankingsHedge Funds Open Kimono: Here Are Their Top 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks5 Very Large Cap Stocks Hedge Funds Are Piling Into5 Mega Cap Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Lists
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.