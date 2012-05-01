Have you ever wondered which the most profitable’ franchises in the world are? Well, you need not worry as we have compiled a list of some of the biggest and most successful franchises worth investing in as an investor or entrepreneur. Investing in a successful and renowned franchise is a relatively sure way of running a successful business.

Our list of the most profitable franchises in the world is diverse, focusing on various industries. The size of the franchise is a significant consideration focusing on the number of locations opened under the parent company brand name. We also took into account the annual revenues generated by each franchise, as it is a true reflection of how big and successful the franchise is.

Insider Monkey follows corporate insiders and hedge funds to identify profitable investment ideas in advance. In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market.

We also compile lists like 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds and 5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019 to broaden our horizon and identify emerging trends in advance. Here is our list of the 10 most profitable franchises in the world.

#10 Subway

Subway ranks 10th in our list of the ten most profitable franchises in the world, a list widely dominated by fast-food companies. The fast-food joint is best known as the world’s largest sandwich chain. As of the start of 2019, it was ranked as one of the fastest-growing franchise with a retail network of over 41,500 locations.

Subway has operations in over 100 countries, even though half of all its locations are in the U.S. It is ranked as the world’s largest single-brand restaurant chain. On average, a single Subway restaurant generates over $400,000 in revenues annually.