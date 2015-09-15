Companies 0 See All
10 Most Famous Sports Arenas In The World

Published on November 13, 2019 at 10:14 am by Neha Gupta in Lists
Ever wonder which are the 10 most famous sports arenas in the world? There are many magnificent sports stadiums across the world that are used for various sports. They are used for multiple sports such as boxing, MMA fighting, wrestling, soccer, rugby, American football, Olympic events, and many others. Most of the stadiums are owned by cities or county governments of their respective locations. However, some are privately owned.

Insider Monkey follows corporate insiders and hedge funds to identify profitable investment ideas in advance.

We also compile lists like the toughest exams in the world and largest auto insurance companies in the US in 2019 to broaden our horizon and identify emerging trends in advance. Below is our latest list of the top 10 most famous sports arenas in the world. We decided to compile this list because one of these famous sports arenas is owned by a publicly traded company and we are currently in the process of whether recommending a position in this stock to our premium subscribers.

The methodology for selecting these sports arenas is partly based on the design and age of the stadiums since they started their operations. We also look at how good the infrastructure is at these stadiums and even the sports that are played in them, and the level of those sports, whether international or not.

  1. CenturyLink Field

CenturyLink Field stadium is located in Seattle, Washington, and has been in use since 2001. It is one of the most popular stadiums, and particularly as the home stadium for the Seattle Sounders and the Seattle Seahawks. It has a unique design, and it also boasts of a high sitting capacity.

CenturyLink Field

