10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for

Published on December 18, 2018 at 9:06 am by Sieni Kimalainen in Lists
The Winter Olympics have recently ended, but if you would like to prepare for the next, here are some of the easiest winter Olympic sports to qualify for. The next Winter Olympic games will take place in Beijing, China, from 4th to 20th February 2022. Keep this in mind, there are less than four years for the preparation.

But first, is it possible to randomly qualify for Olympics, and how hard is it to qualify for the Olympics? Well, of course, if you have been practicing a sport since childhood, your chances are higher. But if not, what is the easiest sport would really be among the first questions to ask. Naturally, there is no simple answer to this question as well. Everyone has different preferences and even predispositions for different kinds of sports.

Samot/Shutterstock.com

But, nevertheless, some of the good advice for everyone starting a sport late would be to choose a position in a group sport, a team, and a role which is not so demanding and decisive for the outcome of the game.

Another question you should ask yourself is – “what Olympic spots I can do?” – and advice good to remember is, picking a right sport for you, also means having in mind those that don’t have much competition generally. On this matter, even individual sports might have a good pass. And also, this is how the small countries qualify for the Olympics the easiest – by sending the gifted individuals. However, this is all a different subject now, since individual sports are among the most physically demanding Olympic sports, such as boxing, decathlon, marathon etc.

Now, we have already gone through similar thematic on the issue of Olympic sports, and done some research on the 8 Easiest Olympic Sports to Qualify for. If you are interested in general stuff, like the easiest sport to start late, or easiest sport to make it in, feel free to go through these, however, this time we will be focusing on the easiest winter Olympic sports to qualify for.

For the sake of the easiest winter Olympic sports to qualify for, we’ve gone through several resources, but, generally, focused on opinions of sportsmen and experiences of people in different sports. We’ve searched for the opinions on Reddit, Fansided, Slate, Boston Globe. According to their opinions, our list counts the most frequent results for the easiest winter Olympic sports.

However, there are only 15 winter Olympic sports out there, so don’t be surprised to find those not so easy ones also on the list. And, finally, the easiest winter Olympic sports to qualify for are:

Loading...
