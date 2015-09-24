Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Lists

10 Countries with the Lowest Teenage Pregnancies in the World

Published on January 21, 2019 at 10:10 am by Sieni Kimalainen in Lists
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 11
Next >>

What are the countries with the lowest teenage pregnancy rates in the world? Or, in other words – where in the world teenagers are the most responsible concerning their sexual behavior? Let’s find out!

First, let’s see some statistics. Teen pregnancy rates seem to be declining in the last several decades. Concerning the US, for example, the teenage pregnancy rate declined by 63% during the period from 1990 to 2013. That is certainly a good thing, meaning that the younger generations are more aware of birth control methods, among which some are also effective in preventing STDs.

10 Countries with the Lowest Teenage Pregnancies in the World

plalek/Shutterstock.com

But not all teen pregnancies end with the childbirth. Many teenagers are ending their pregnancies by abortion, which are oftentimes unsafe, and may lead to serious health consequences, including death. World Health Organization’s teenage abortion statistics in 2017 has shown that there are over 25 million unsafe abortions worldwide, but the majority of them (97%) occurs in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Since you probably expect that the countries with the lowest teenage pregnancy rates are those the most developed (but we will see about that further down on the list), let’s first see which those 13 Countries with the Highest Teenage Pregnancy Rates in Developed world are. Here, you will also find some of the countries with the highest teenage pregnancy rate in Europe, such as Bulgaria, Romania or UK.

Now, on the matter of teenage pregnancy statistics worldwide 2017, it really is a fact that teenage pregnancies are the highest in the third world countries, such as Niger, Mali, Angola or Mozambique. The reasons for such a high number of teenage pregnancies in Africa lie in harsh social norms which often include forced child marriages, and, of course, gender discrimination and the lack of education for women. However, these are not the only reasons, since we have seen that teenage pregnancies are a common thing in the developed countries as well. Teenage pregnancy rates in developed countries are at high levels. For example, a research from 2001 has shown that around 22% of US women had a child before the age of 20, followed by the UK, with 15%, Canada 11%, and France with 6%.

But, returning to some more recent statistics, concerning teenage pregnancy statistics worldwide in 2018, we also did some research on 15 Countries with the Highest Teenage Pregnancy Rates in the World in 2018, so go ahead and check it out!

In order to see which the countries with the lowest teenage pregnancy rates in the world are, we first looked up for the information on World Atlas. It concerned mostly birth rates of all pregnancies. Then we searched for some more scientific data and statistics from the Journal of Adolescent Health. The end result showed the number of pregnancies per 1,000 adolescent girls (15-19 years), excluding the number of abortions.

Let’s see now, which countries with the lowest teenage pregnancy rates in the world are:

Page 1 of 11
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
15 Countries that Watch the Most Porn in 201812 Easiest New Languages to Learn for English Speakers15 Richest Arab Countries in 20188 Less Harmful Cigarette Brands in US and UK13 Easiest Scams to Make Money on the Street16 Top US Cities for Human Trafficking in 2019

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Lists
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.