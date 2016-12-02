Were Hedge Funds Right About Warming Up To LCI Industries (LCII)

At Insider Monkey we track the activity of some of the best-performing hedge funds like Appaloosa Management, Baupost, and Tiger Global because we determined that some of the stocks that they are collectively bullish on can help us generate returns above the broader indices. Out of thousands of stocks that hedge funds invest in, small-caps can provide the best returns over the long term due to the fact that these companies are less efficiently priced and are usually under the radars of mass-media, analysts and dumb money. This is why we follow the smart money moves in the small-cap space.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. LCII was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with LCII positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LCII isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What have hedge funds been doing with LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 25% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LCII a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), with a stake worth $61.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Royce & Associates was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $8.5 million. Citadel Investment Group, GLG Partners, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, initiated the most valuable position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). Balyasny Asset Management had $0.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management also made a $0.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new LCII position is Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) but similarly valued. These stocks are WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC), Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM). This group of stocks’ market values match LCII’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position WDFC 15 127686 1 WRE 6 102375 -3 SSW 7 780442 -2 SFM 22 259090 1 Average 12.5 317398 -0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $317 million. That figure was $77 million in LCII’s case. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on LCII, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 2.9% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.

