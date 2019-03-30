Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)?

Published on April 4, 2019 at 8:57 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Is Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) the right investment to pursue these days? Money managers are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund bets were cut by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that VNO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Singer ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

How are hedge funds trading Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VNO over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

VNO_mar2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Long Pond Capital, managed by John Khoury, holds the number one position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Long Pond Capital has a $148.2 million position in the stock, comprising 5.8% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Martin Whitman of Third Avenue Management, with a $49.8 million position; the fund has 4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism encompass Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Jeffrey Furber’s AEW Capital Management and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

Since Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has witnessed declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedgies that elected to cut their entire stakes heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies dumped the largest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $14.3 million in stock. Glenn Russell Dubin’s fund, Highbridge Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $10.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). These stocks are Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI), and DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to VNO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EXPD 24 626087 2
TTWO 58 1703881 0
TI 3 5689 0
DISH 37 1273747 -4
Average 30.5 902351 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $902 million. That figure was $337 million in VNO’s case. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately VNO wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on VNO were disappointed as the stock returned 9.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) A Good Stock To Buy?Activist Keith Meister Says This Year’s Market Rally and Last December’...Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Bargain According To Hedge Funds?Is CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flocking Into ZTO Express (ZTO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Cruiser Capital, Elliott Management, Eddie Lampert, Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA), Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM), and More Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Anymore Former CEO of Finish Line Inc. (FINL) Sells Shares as Underperformance Persists; Other Notable Insider Transactions Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insiders at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) and Asset Manager Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Offload Shares, Plus Other Insider Trading Here’s Why Traders Are Buzzing about These Five Stocks Should You Buy Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)? 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.