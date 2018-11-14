Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Loews Corporation (L)?

Published on April 4, 2019 at 10:19 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are bad at investing. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. Hedge funds underperform because they are hedged. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% in the first 2.5 months of this year (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. An average long/short hedge fund returned only 5% due to the hedges they implement and the large fees they charge. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that investors can outperform the market by imitating hedge funds’ stock picks rather than directly investing in hedge funds. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. Our calculations also showed that L isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most investors, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers look at the bigwigs of this group, about 750 funds. These money managers shepherd bulk of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their finest investments, Insider Monkey has figured out a few investment strategies that have historically beaten the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

We’re going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

What does the smart money think about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -13% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards L over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

L_mar2019

More specifically, Diamond Hill Capital was the largest shareholder of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), with a stake worth $247.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Wallace Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $18.5 million. Levin Capital Strategies, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has experienced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there was a specific group of hedge funds who were dropping their entire stakes in the third quarter. Interestingly, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management cut the biggest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $2.2 million in stock, and George Hall’s Clinton Group was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $1.5 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) but similarly valued. These stocks are Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS), and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). This group of stocks’ market values resemble L’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WAT 32 894358 9
BBY 23 630609 -4
FTS 14 253251 0
MTD 22 241720 6
Average 22.75 504985 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $505 million. That figure was $314 million in L’s case. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately Loews wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on Loews were disappointed as the stock returned 5.1% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Activist Keith Meister Says This Year’s Market Rally and Last December’...Is Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flocking Into ZTO Express (ZTO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG...Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Bargain According To Hedge Funds?Is CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying Loews Corporation (L) 76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is Loews Corporation (L) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Why Are Investors Buzzing About These 5 Stocks Today? Heavy Insider Selling at These 3 Companies Amid Global Market Rout Five Stocks Getting Battered after Poor Quarterly Results, Guidance Hedge Funds Are Dumping Loews Corporation (L) 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.