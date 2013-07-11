Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)?

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 28, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. CVGI has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with CVGI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CVGI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



How have hedgies been trading Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CVGI over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI), with a stake worth $17.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Royce & Associates was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $16.9 million. DC Capital Partners, AQR Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Due to the fact that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there were a few hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP dropped the largest position of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $0.3 million in stock. Thomas Bailard’s fund, Bailard Inc, also dropped its stock, about $0.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to CVGI’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SONM 8 61604 8 ADES 8 35538 2 CBB 11 24436 -1 GPL 5 4096 -1 Average 8 31419 2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $31 million. That figure was $51 million in CVGI’s case. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CVGI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CVGI were disappointed as the stock returned -10.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

