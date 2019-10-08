Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)?

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 28, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) undervalued? The smart money is in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets dropped by 8 recently. Our calculations also showed that CAT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. CAT was in 45 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 53 hedge funds in our database with CAT positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge fund activity in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 45 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 52 hedge funds with a bullish position in CAT a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust held the most valuable stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), which was worth $1534.7 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $387.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Renaissance Technologies, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers that elected to cut their positions entirely in the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners dumped the largest position of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $74.3 million in stock, and Rob Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $57.3 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 8 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to CAT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SYK 30 489887 -4 BMY 65 3885775 -6 GS 61 8200703 -15 UBER 56 5766639 56 Average 53 4585751 7.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 53 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4586 million. That figure was $3001 million in CAT’s case. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is the least popular one with only 30 bullish hedge fund positions. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CAT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CAT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -6.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.



