Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On ADT Inc. (ADT)?

Published on April 23, 2019 at 4:01 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. ADT was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with ADT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that adt isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Alexander Roepers, Atlantic Investment Management

Let’s check out the new hedge fund action regarding ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT).

How are hedge funds trading ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -21% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in ADT a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with ADT Positions

Among these funds, SQN Investors held the most valuable stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), which was worth $30.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Greenhouse Funds which amassed $11 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Arrowstreet Capital, and Atlantic Investment Management were also bullish on ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has experienced bearish sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that decided to sell off their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group said goodbye to the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $21.4 million in call options, and Wilmot B. Harkey and Daniel Mack’s Nantahala Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $18.8 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT). These stocks are BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). This group of stocks’ market values match ADT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BRFS 9 48699 -1
AYI 27 848812 -8
CY 23 220139 -1
HUN 26 464407 -5
Average 21.25 395514 -3.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $396 million. That figure was $62 million in ADT’s case. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately ADT wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on ADT were disappointed as the stock returned 11.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)Alluvial Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU...Hedge Fund Sentiment Towards New Relic Inc (NEWR) Still Very BullishHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bruker Corporation (BRKR)Is PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ADT Inc. (ADT) Five Stocks Capturing a Lot of Attention from Hedge Funds Why These Stocks Are Trading Higher on Monday? What Do Hedge Funds Think of ADT Corp (ADT)? What Hedge Funds Think About the Five Highest Total Cash Returns Stocks Three Stocks With Low P/E Ratios That Insiders are Buying Several Insiders Seem to Feel Confident about ADT Corp (ADT) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.