Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)?

Is Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds are getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SYRS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

How have hedgies been trading Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 63% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SYRS a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jeremy Green’s Redmile Group has the largest position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), worth close to $33.5 million, accounting for 0.9% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Samsara BioCapital, led by Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs, holding a $15.2 million position; the fund has 10.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism encompass James E. Flynn’s Deerfield Management, Julian Baker and Felix Baker’s Baker Bros. Advisors and Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. 683 Capital Partners, managed by Ari Zweiman, initiated the largest position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS). 683 Capital Partners had $4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group also initiated a $2.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Oleg Nodelman’s EcoR1 Capital, Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group, and Peter Muller’s PDT Partners.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR), Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), and COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to SYRS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position HVT 9 53997 -2 CINR 1 5332 0 SNCR 8 34919 -4 SCOR 17 82124 3 Average 8.75 44093 -0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $44 million. That figure was $83 million in SYRS’s case. COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SYRS as the stock returned 12.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

