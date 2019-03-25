Were Hedge Funds Right About SAP SE (SAP)?

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ a complex analysis to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we pay special attention to the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space.

Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

How have hedgies been trading SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in SAP a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), with a stake worth $689.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Soroban Capital Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $436 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Alyeska Investment Group, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) headfirst. Alyeska Investment Group, managed by Anand Parekh, created the biggest position in SAP AG (NYSE:SAP). Alyeska Investment Group had $40.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies also made a $22.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SAP investors: Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, Claes Fornell’s CSat Investment Advisory, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). These stocks are Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). This group of stocks’ market values match SAP’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position MDT 55 2521051 2 BHP 15 845964 -4 NKE 61 1940745 15 NFLX 83 6533718 -1 Average 53.5 2960370 3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 53.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2960 million. That figure was $1337 million in SAP’s case. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is even less popular than BHP. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately SAP wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on SAP were slightly disappointed as the stock returned 13% and underperformed the market by 0.1 percentage points. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.