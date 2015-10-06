Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Gogo Inc (GOGO)?

Published on November 6, 2019 at 2:44 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Is Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) the right investment to pursue these days? The best stock pickers are becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that GOGO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. We’re going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

How have hedgies been trading Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 25% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GOGO over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with GOGO Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, North Peak Capital, managed by Michael Kahan and Jeremy Kahan, holds the most valuable position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO). North Peak Capital has a $13.5 million position in the stock, comprising 7.6% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Stelliam Investment Management, led by Ross Margolies, holding a $13.2 million position; the fund has 3.3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers that hold long positions consist of David Gallo’s Valinor Management LLC, Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have jumped into Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) headfirst. Carlson Capital, managed by Clint Carlson, assembled the most valuable position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO). Carlson Capital had $2.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Marc Majzner’s Clearline Capital also made a $0.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new GOGO positions are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY), Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN), AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), and Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to GOGO’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CHUY 12 18664 2
GAIN 4 1798 -3
AVRO 9 54946 5
ACHN 14 63433 0
Average 9.75 34710 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $35 million. That figure was $66 million in GOGO’s case. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GOGO as the stock returned 51.5% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Is Burning These Hedge FundsIs Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) A Good Stock To BuyDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) ?SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Is Burning These Hedge FundsKaleido BioSciences, Inc. (KLDO) Is Burning These Hedge FundsEinhorn Shorts Netflix, Dislikes Amazon, Disney, and Other Streaming Companies...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Siegel, George Soros, Elliott Management, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME), Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI), Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA), and More 13D Filing: Senator Investment Group and Gogo Inc. (GOGO) 13G Filing: Senator Investment Group and Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Have Hedge Funds Uncovered A Hidden Gem in Gogo Inc (GOGO)? Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) CEO Unloads Over 75% of Shares, Plus Heavy Insider Buying at 4 Companies A Look at Five Stocks on Investors’ Radars on Tuesday 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.