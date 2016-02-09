Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)?

Published on March 25, 2019 at 2:12 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Jim Simons, Cliff Asness and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a buy right now? Prominent investors are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that JPM is among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds, ranking 10th. JPM was in 101 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 99 hedge funds in our database with JPM holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Warren Buffett and Billionaires

Let’s check out the recent hedge fund action encompassing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Hedge fund activity in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 101 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 2% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 100 hedge funds with a bullish position in JPM a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

JPM_mar2019

More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), with a stake worth $4892.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Berkshire Hathaway was Lansdowne Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $563.2 million. Fisher Asset Management, Greenhaven Associates, and Adage Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names have jumped into JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) headfirst. Steadfast Capital Management, managed by Robert Pitts, assembled the largest position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Steadfast Capital Management had $124.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also initiated a $59.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Andrew Weiss’s Weiss Asset Management, and Parvinder Thiara’s Athanor Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). We will take a look at Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble JPM’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
V 128 13066923 16
XOM 53 1613920 0
WMT 63 4444246 3
NSRGY 4 1502328 -1
Average 62 5156854 4.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 62 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $5157 million. That figure was $10017 million in JPM’s case. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still among the highest. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Only two of these 15 stocks didn’t outperform the market and JPM was one of them,  returning only 10%.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
These Hedge Funds Were Right Betting On Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS...Which is the Most Popular Company Among Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC)Levin Capital and Other Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM...Jeffry Gates’ Gates Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsElectron Capital Partner’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q4 of 2018 Has Smart Money Perfectly Timed Its JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Buying Spurt? 30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About: Insider Monkey Billionaire Stock Index 3 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Can’t Live Without As 13F Deadline Looms 5 Stocks Early Hedge Fund 13F Filers Love The Most Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.