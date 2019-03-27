Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Square, Inc. (SQ) ?

Published on March 28, 2019 at 8:17 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 15 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of December 2018 yielded an average return of 19.7% year-to-date, vs. a gain of 13.1% for the S&P 500 Index. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Is Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) a buy here? The smart money is in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 12 lately. Our calculations also showed that SQ isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. SQ was in 35 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with SQ holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

D. E. Shaw

Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Hedge fund activity in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

At Q4’s end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 52% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 31 hedge funds with a bullish position in SQ a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

SQ

The largest stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was held by D E Shaw, which reported holding $125.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Matrix Capital Management with a $117.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Whale Rock Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Alkeon Capital Management, managed by Panayotis Takis Sparaggis, created the largest call position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ). Alkeon Capital Management had $55.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Alex Sacerdote’s Whale Rock Capital Management also made a $50.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SQ investors: Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ). These stocks are Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IQV), Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to SQ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WIT 10 78086 2
IQV 49 4512859 1
ADM 29 605103 -3
HRL 18 125830 6
Average 26.5 1330470 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1330 million. That figure was $841 million in SQ’s case. IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on Square as the stock returned 36.7% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping FedEx Corporation (FDX)?Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Getting Into Bank of Montreal (BMO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Marshall Wace LLP, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX), PLx Pharma Inc (PLXP), Opko Health Inc. (OPK), and More Should You Avoid Square, Inc. (SQ)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Third Point LLC, Square, Inc. (SQ), Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG), Zillow Group Inc (Z), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global Management, Citadel LLC, Elliott Management, Square, Inc. (SQ), Tiffany & Co. (TIF), Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS), and More This Cryptocurrency Can Cause PayPal and Square Serious Headache Market Movers Today: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Edge Therapeutics Inc (EDGE), Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU), and More Market Movers Today: Aemetis Inc (AMTX), Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS), and More Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.