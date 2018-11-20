Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ?

Published on June 11, 2019 at 6:56 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and famous value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that SCI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are plenty of gauges shareholders can use to appraise publicly traded companies. A couple of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can trounce the broader indices by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Glenn Russell Dubin of Highbridge Capital

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 18% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 27 hedge funds with a bullish position in SCI a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SCI_june2019

The largest stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) was held by Select Equity Group, which reported holding $375.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Laurion Capital Management with a $40.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, AQR Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Now, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, created the biggest position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Laurion Capital Management had $40.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joseph Samuels’s Islet Management also made a $5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management, and Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS), and The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SCI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
XRX 33 1378808 -11
ARCC 22 261488 -4
NWS 10 36380 -3
TTC 16 577386 -5
Average 20.25 563516 -5.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $564 million. That figure was $528 million in SCI’s case. Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SCI as the stock returned 8.4% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Warren Buffett, Fortress Investment Group, Whitebox Advisors LLC, CQS Cayman LP, Service Corporation International (SCI), ION Geophysical Corp (IO), and More Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Service Corporation International (SCI)? 10 Stocks Hedge Funds Ditched in Q3 Just Before the Market Crushed Them Is Service Corporation International (SCI) A Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? The Experts Say You Should Buy These Stocks. So Should You? Should You Avoid Service Corporation International (SCI)? Is Service Corporation International (SCI) A Good Stock To Buy? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.