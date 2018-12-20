Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) ?

Published on October 15, 2019 at 12:36 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the nearly unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. MPWR was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with MPWR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MPWR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MPWR_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the recent hedge fund action encompassing Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Hedge fund activity in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MPWR over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Philip Hempleman Ardsley Partners

More specifically, Whale Rock Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), with a stake worth $54.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Whale Rock Capital Management was Polar Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $39.9 million. Osterweis Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Cavalry Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers have jumped into Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) headfirst. Renaissance Technologies, created the largest position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Renaissance Technologies had $9.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group also made a $9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Philip Hempleman’s Ardsley Partners, and George Zweig, Shane Haas and Ravi Chander’s Signition LP.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) but similarly valued. These stocks are Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM), Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR), and InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MPWR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AM 15 234499 -4
VIPS 17 153693 0
CFR 18 63124 0
INXN 34 754902 9
Average 21 301555 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $302 million. That figure was $197 million in MPWR’s case. InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on MPWR as the stock returned 14.9% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Are Selling Halliburton Company (HAL)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About CGI Inc. (GIB) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Deserting KeyCorp (KEY) SlowlyWere Hedge Funds Right About Tuning Out Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Boaz Weinstein, Eddie Lampert, Ray Dalio, AQR Capital Management, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), Catalent Inc (CTLT), and More Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Starboard Value LP, Trinity Industries Inc (TRN), Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY), and More Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (SIMO) & More: A Closer Look at Some of Cavalry Asset Management Picks 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.