Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) ?

Published on April 3, 2019 at 4:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 700 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2018. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. GRMN was in 31 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with GRMN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GRMN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers look at the leaders of this club, approximately 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors manage the lion’s share of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by watching their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has unearthed a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GRMN over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

GRMN_mar2019

The largest stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $49.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $46.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Select Equity Group, Gotham Asset Management, and D E Shaw.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have jumped into Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, assembled the most valuable position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Point72 Asset Management had $1.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management also made a $0.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new GRMN positions are David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, Hoon Kim’s Quantinno Capital, and Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). These stocks are ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to GRMN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ANSS 29 733810 3
MRO 37 746125 -2
SWKS 32 666763 7
MTCH 24 295721 -5
Average 30.5 610605 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $611 million. That figure was $274 million in GRMN’s case. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GRMN as the stock returned 32.3% and outperformed the market as well. You can see the entire list of these shrewd hedge funds here.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DISH Network Corp. (DISH) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc...Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) Anymore...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Expeditors International of Washington...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Xylem Inc (XYL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philippe Laffont, Third Point LLC, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), Hershey Co (HSY), Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Ray Dalio, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR), Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES), and More Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Have Hedge Funds Found A Hidden Gem? Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Has Found Portfolio Sweet Spot; Buffs Every Position by 10% Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital Goes Heavy On Consumer Stocks A Look at Five Stocks Trending on M&A News, Earnings 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.