Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) ?

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CORE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 5% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CORE a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE), with a stake worth $6.5 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Royce & Associates was GLG Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $5.6 million. Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. HBK Investments, managed by David Costen Haley, created the most outsized position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). HBK Investments had $1.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management also initiated a $0.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CORE positions are Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management and Hoon Kim’s Quantinno Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP), Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY), Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), and CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to CORE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CAAP 13 39053 -1 SNHY 3 80188 -5 COOP 28 419733 -3 CSGS 15 133495 1 Average 14.75 168117 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $168 million. That figure was $39 million in CORE’s case. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CORE as the stock returned 55.3% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

