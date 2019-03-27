Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into BB&T Corporation (BBT)?

Published on March 28, 2019 at 11:37 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the December quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors endured a torrid quarter, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) a cheap investment right now? Prominent investors are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 11 lately. Our calculations also showed that BBT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. BBT was in 31 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with BBT holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s review the new hedge fund action surrounding BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

How are hedge funds trading BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 55% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BBT over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

BBT_mar2019

Among these funds, GLG Partners held the most valuable stake in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), which was worth $19.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Gillson Capital which amassed $19.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Citadel Investment Group, and Azora Capital were also bullish on BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, created the biggest position in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Renaissance Technologies had $15.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ravi Chopra’s Azora Capital also made a $14.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Ira Unschuld’s Brant Point Investment Management, and David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU). This group of stocks’ market values match BBT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IBN 26 745695 4
CM 15 358649 1
EC 16 192561 3
CHU 9 60531 3
Average 16.5 339359 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $339 million. That figure was $132 million in BBT’s case. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on BBT, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 16.3% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Getting Into Bank of Montreal (BMO)?Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping FedEx Corporation (FDX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
BB&T Corporation (BBT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Manny Friedman, Pierre Andurand, Elliott Management, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYEG), Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS), BB&T Corporation (BBT), and More 16 Biggest Commercial Banks In New York City BB&T Corporation (BBT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 5 Stocks That Are Moving the Markets Today: TSM, APH, BBT, More Thursday Morning Earnings Wrap: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW), First Republic Bank (FRC), BB&T Corporation (BBT) Earnings Roundup: Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), Halliburton Company (HAL), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) and BB&T Corporation (BBT) Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.