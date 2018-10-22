Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) ?

Published on April 3, 2019 at 4:05 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

During the fourth quarter the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points as investors worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only 298 S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

Is ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ANSS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ANSS was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with ANSS positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Steven Cohen

We’re going to analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

How are hedge funds trading ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 12% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ANSS a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ANSS_mar2019

Among these funds, Select Equity Group held the most valuable stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), which was worth $285.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Marshall Wace LLP which amassed $71.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Polar Capital, AQR Capital Management, and Echo Street Capital Management were also bullish on ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, initiated the biggest position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Point72 Asset Management had $22 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael R. Weisberg’s Crestwood Capital Management also made a $7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ANSS investors: George Baxter’s Sabrepoint Capital, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), and Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). This group of stocks’ market values match ANSS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MRO 37 746125 -2
SWKS 32 666763 7
MTCH 24 295721 -5
HOLX 28 803211 6
Average 30.25 627955 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $628 million. That figure was $734 million in ANSS’s case. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ANSS as the stock returned 26.1% and outperformed the market as well. You can see the entire list of these shrewd hedge funds here.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) Anymore...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Expeditors International of Washington...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DISH Network Corp. (DISH) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Xylem Inc (XYL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Mild Insider Selling at PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) and ANSYS Inc. (ANSS); Insider Buying at Three Other Companies ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Everyday Health Inc (EVDY), ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS), More: Why You Should Pay Attention To These Stocks Kerrisdale Capital Betting On A Turnaround With 5 New Tech Positions These Are Intermede Partners’ Top Stock Picks Following Buying Spree Hedge Funds Are Crazy About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.