Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into American National Insurance Company (ANAT) ?

Published on October 24, 2019 at 3:35 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in 2019 (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 24% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Is American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) a bargain? Investors who are in the know are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions advanced by 6 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ANAT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a lot of tools investors use to appraise their holdings. A couple of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a significant margin (see the details here).

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action surrounding American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

How have hedgies been trading American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 67% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ANAT over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ANAT Positions

The largest stake in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $25 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Lomas Capital Management with a $12.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Millennium Management, and AQR Capital Management.

Now, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Lomas Capital Management, managed by Daniel Lascano, established the largest position in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Lomas Capital Management had $12.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $6.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ANAT positions are John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Claes Fornell’s CSat Investment Advisory, and Andrew Weiss’s Weiss Asset Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) but similarly valued. These stocks are Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to ANAT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ROG 19 77827 10
CFX 27 551842 -5
SNDR 21 96266 2
MMSI 17 236611 0
Average 21 240637 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $241 million. That figure was $69 million in ANAT’s case. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) is even less popular than MMSI. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on ANAT as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ANAT as the stock returned 7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Teradata Corporation (TDC) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Alcoa Corporation (AA)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) AnymoreDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Echostar Corporation (SATS) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American National Insurance Company (ANAT) Hedge Funds Are Buying American National Insurance Company (ANAT) 76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Hedge Funds Are Buying American National Insurance Company (ANAT) Is American National Insurance Company (ANAT) A Good Stock To Buy? The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Hedge Funds Are Buying American National Insurance Company (ANAT) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.