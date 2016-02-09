Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Air Lease Corp (AL) ?

Published on April 25, 2019 at 2:36 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 6 recently. Our calculations also showed that al isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We choose to focus on the elite of this club, around 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people preside over most of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by keeping an eye on their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light a few investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Matthew Lindenbaum Basswood Capital

Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

How have hedgies been trading Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AL over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds With AL Positions

The largest stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $92.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Basswood Capital with a $39.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Selz Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and AQR Capital Management.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, created the most valuable position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL). D E Shaw had $5.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital also made a $2.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL). These stocks are Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), and MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI). All of these stocks’ market caps match AL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GBCI 10 41800 3
FIZZ 21 265029 6
ROKU 26 126428 -5
MBFI 18 190649 5
Average 18.75 155977 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $156 million. That figure was $321 million in AL’s case. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AL, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 24% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AGCO Corporation (AGCO) ?Curreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterPabrai Investment Funds’ 2019 Q1 Investor LetterHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Air Lease Corp (AL) Hedge Funds Are Torn On Air Lease Corp (AL) Selz Capital’s Top Q3 Bets: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Macquarie Infrastructure Company, LLC (MIC) & More Here’s Why You Should Pay Attention to KeyCorp (KEY), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) & Two Other Stocks Why 2U, Take-Two, Acadia, Air Lease and Acxiom Are Making Headlines Today New York-Based Selz Capital’s Top Picks for Q3; High-Yielding Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Retains Top Spot Air Lease Corp (AL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.