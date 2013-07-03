Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AES Corporation (AES) ?

Published on April 5, 2019 at 4:30 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend hours of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Is The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 8 lately. Our calculations also showed that AES isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Harding

Let’s take a peek at the recent hedge fund action regarding The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

What does the smart money think about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 38% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in AES a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AES_mar2019

The largest stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $87.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $49.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, ValueAct Capital, and Winton Capital Management.

Consequently, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Stevens Capital Management, managed by Matthew Tewksbury, created the most valuable position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Stevens Capital Management had $7.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anna Nikolayevsky’s Axel Capital Management also initiated a $7.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new AES positions are Peter J. Hark’s Shelter Harbor Advisors, Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP), Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to AES’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BIP 8 25087 2
PNW 26 701194 6
FBR 3 177216 -3
AEM 25 271170 10
Average 15.5 293667 3.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $294 million. That figure was $289 million in AES’s case. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AES as the stock returned 27.6% and outperformed the market as well. You can see the entire list of these shrewd hedge funds here.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)?Do Hedge Funds Love Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?Hedge Funds Haven’t Been This Bullish On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Since 2015...Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN...Is Seagate Technology (STX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Buy The AES Corporation (AES)? Market Movers Today: AES Corp (AES), Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (WYN), CBS Corporation (CBS), and More 50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In AES Corp (AES): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Is The AES Corporation (AES) A Good Stock To Buy? Three Companies With Noteworthy Insider Trading Activity Electron Capital Partners’ Latest 13F Shows Strong Focus on Utilities 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.