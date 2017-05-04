Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) ?

Published on May 9, 2019 at 8:23 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 750 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of December 31. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) makes for a good investment right now.

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. NRP was in 4 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 5 hedge funds in our database with NRP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NRP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers hone in on the moguls of this club, around 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people watch over most of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by keeping track of their best picks, Insider Monkey has come up with a few investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Steven Tananbaum - GoldenTree Asset Management

We’re going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP).

Hedge fund activity in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards NRP over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

NRP_may2019

Among these funds, GoldenTree Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP), which was worth $5.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Marshall Wace LLP which amassed $2.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Renaissance Technologies, and PEAK6 Capital Management were also bullish on Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Miguel Fidalgo’s Triarii Capital sold off the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $0.7 million in stock. Ken Griffin’s fund, Citadel Investment Group, also sold off its stock, about $0.4 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) but similarly valued. These stocks are American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI), Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH), Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR), and Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble NRP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
APEI 16 76944 3
ETH 15 58548 3
LXFR 12 78785 4
IIIN 12 58512 -4
Average 13.75 68197 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $68 million. That figure was $8 million in NRP’s case. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) is even less popular than LXFR. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards NRP. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately NRP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); NRP investors were disappointed as the stock returned 11.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About istar Inc (STAR)How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&AIs Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) and Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP): Insiders Buy These Stocks Three Energy Stocks That Insiders Love Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP), Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (RNO), Walter Energy, Inc. (WLT): Debt Could Slow This Coal Company’s Diversification Efforts PVR Partners LP (PVR), Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP), Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (RNO): Is Coal Or Gas Dragging Down This LP? CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX), Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP (KMP): Is Shipping Coal a Profitable Business? Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), PVR Partners LP (PVR), Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL): Why Some MLPs Eat Their General Partners Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR) (BIDU), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (SAN): Here’s What This Big Market Beater Has Been Buying and Selling 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.